Live webinar with author Silvia Moreno-Garcia happening Jan. 26

Daily Journal staff report

Several local libraries will be partaking in the webinar author event, “An Evening With Silvia Moreno-Garcia.”

This virtual event will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday and is free to the public. Registration is required at <a href="https://www.bit.ly/ILP_SilviaMoreno-Garcia" target="_blank">bit.ly/ILP_SilviaMoreno-Garcia</a>.

Bestselling author Silvia Moreno-Garcia discusses her newest book, “Velvet Was the Night,” and her genre-defying mashups of cultural noir and Lovecraftian horror. Join for an evening with her, in conversation with Gus Moreno, author of “This Thing Between Us.”

Silvia Moreno-Garcia is the New York Times bestselling author of the critically acclaimed novels “Certain Dark Things,” “Gods of Jade and Shadow” and “Mexican Gothic,” which Vanity Fair called “[An] irresistibly dark feminist reimagining of the Gothic fantasy novel.” Mexican by birth, Canadian by inclination, Silvia has edited several anthologies, received many awards for her novels and is a columnist for The Washington Post.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration between public libraries offering high-quality events.

Illinois Libraries Present is committed to inclusion and accessibility. To request accommodations, email <a href="mailto:illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com" target="_blank">illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com</a>.