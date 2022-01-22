Iroquois County talent show winner earns 1st in Springfield

Daily Journal staff report

Iroquois County Fair first place winner, Mitchell Galyen, took the stage at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield last weekend during the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs convention and statewide talent show.

Galyen performed for the audience his rendition of Bumble Boogie and took home first place in the senior division.

He is from Watseka and is the student of Pat Neal, also of Watseka. He follows the 2020 senior division winner, Anna Parmenter, who is also a student of Pat Neal.

Galyen was asked to perform at the finals for the Illinois County Fair Queen pageant, where he received a standing ovation.

Iroquois County junior division winners from the fair were a the hip-hop mash-up dance group, Elite Energy. Making up the team is Lily Anderson, of Beaverville; London Clark, of Milford; Annika Greene, Sarah Parsons, Vanysah Hickman and Addie Kingdon, all of Watseka; Madelyn Loy, of Donovan; and Savannah Reed, of Danforth.

The girls took ninth place in the junior division. The dancers are students of Pam Hibbert, Studio on Main.