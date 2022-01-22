A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Right Down the Line

The HBO series “Euphoria” returned for a second season earlier this month, and the first two episodes brought back an old friend I often forget to think about.

Both episodes featured scenes in which the main character listens to the song “Right Down the Line” by Gerry Rafferty. When it first started playing, my eyes and ears perked up, and every memory I have surrounding that song came flooding back to me.

I thought about when I was in high school and heard it for the first time. I couldn’t recall that exact moment, but know it was some sort of Casey Kasem Top 40 rerun from 1978.

I thought about how it was the first song I listened to the day I got my driver’s license and drove alone for the first time.

I thought about one late summer night on the back patio with a bunch of neighbors when the song came on the speaker, and a family friend reminisced about how that was the song that was playing for his first kiss.

I thought about being a young, hopeless romantic who at one point wanted that song to be part of a wedding proposal or the first dance at a future wedding.

All of these thoughts happened in the span of 10 seconds and brought me a rush of happiness that only music can. I’ve mentioned before I have no musical talent whatsoever (I can kind of carry a tune but only from point A to about point A and ½), so I only can imagine the type of emotions and creativity that goes into writing and performing such a beautiful song.

After the show was over, I walked straight to my record collection and grabbed Rafferty’s “City to City” album. I placed the record on the turntable and dropped the needle right onto track four.

While slightly embarrassing to admit, I then began dancing around the dining room. Without hearing his footsteps in enough time to stop making a fool of myself, I was caught twirling around by my fiance.

Instead of laughing at his soon-to-be wife dancing around the room in her pajamas, he joined in with me without missing a beat — singing along to all the words.

In that very moment, it became my favorite memory featuring that song.

I implore you to listen to it. Then, I encourage you to think about the song that inspires you to dance around the room like nobody is watching.