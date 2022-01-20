Live music this weekend: Jan. 20

<strong>The Tall Paul Band</strong>
Tinley Park American Legion — 17423 67th Ct, Tinley Park, IL
6:30 p.m. tonight
<strong>Kelli Bonomo</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone
8 p.m. Friday
<strong>The Strips</strong>
Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Lanny and 3 Aces</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Kankakee
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Stevie Starlite</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Aprils Reign Band</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone
9 p.m. Saturday
<strong>David’s Bazaar</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
2 p.m. Sunday
To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.