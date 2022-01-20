Live music this weekend: Jan. 20

<strong>The Tall Paul Band</strong>

Tinley Park American Legion — 17423 67th Ct, Tinley Park, IL

6:30 p.m. tonight

<strong>Kelli Bonomo</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone

8 p.m. Friday

<strong>The Strips</strong>

Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Lanny and 3 Aces</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Kankakee

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Stevie Starlite</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Aprils Reign Band</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone

9 p.m. Saturday

<strong>David’s Bazaar</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

2 p.m. Sunday

To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.