KVTA to present 'Peter and the Starcatcher'

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association is presenting its third production of the 2021-2022 season “Peter and the Starcatcher” in February.

The small, intimate cast of 16 will bring this laugh-out-loud production to life in the Kankakee area. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, and Saturday, Feb. 12, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, and Sunday. Feb. 13, in KVTA’S Own Black Box Theatre located in the KVTA Studios at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. Tickets are available at the door, online at <a href="https://www.KVTA.org" target="_blank">KVTA.org</a> or by calling 815-935-8510.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” is the prequel to the “Peter Pan” story. It is the story of Peter/Boy, played by Andy Beasley, of Kankakee, and his friends and their magical adventure that takes Peter from a mundane orphan boy from England to an immortal flying boy that would not grow up on the magical island of Neverland.

In this imaginative comedy, “Peter and the Starcatcher” provides a humorous and fantastical backstory for the beloved character of Peter Pan and his arch-nemesis Captain Hook (Black Stache), played by Thomas Earhardt, of Bradley.

Rounding out the cast are: Scott Christensen, Dana and Madison James, Molly Kennedy, Lai Jen Lozano, Arthur Meyer, and Michaela Riches, all of Kankakee; Danette Guest, Joel Knapper, and Amy Winkle, of Bourbonnais; Abigail Colbert, Tyler McMahon, and Jeff Schneider of Bradley; and Paige Grempkin of Kentland, Ind.

Helping to bring this comedic play to life are co-directors Josh Hedding-Hess and Beth Sutter, and assistant director Kayla James. “KVTA knows the show must go on and is looking forward to entertaining you once again with another fabulous production of their 2021-2022 season!” the organization said in a news release.

The play is originally by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker. It’s based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. It was originally produced on Broadway by Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Greg Schaffert, Eva Price, Tom Smedes and Disney Theatrical Productions.