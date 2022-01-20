Ally Sheedy returns on 'Single Drunk Female'

There are good titles, bad titles and series titles that almost dare you to watch them. Include “Single Drunk Female” (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) among the latter.

Sofia Black-D’Elia stars as 20-something alcoholic Sam, first seen self-sabotaging her enviable gig at a Manhattan media firm. Similar to too many addicts, she thinks she drinks because she’s too smart or too “good” for her “stupid” job.

An unintended but violent altercation with her boss lands her in the criminal justice system, which sends her to an institution and then back home to the greater Boston area, under mother’s (Ally Sheedy, “The Breakfast Club”) roof. Sheedy does a great job playing a mom and widow who is both brazenly self-absorbed and absolutely exhausted by her gifted daughter’s daunting problems. The depth of her character is a good indication that frustrations and humor in Sam’s predicament will be anything but pat and formulaic. Don’t go looking for the glib sobriety one-liners of Chuck Lorre’s “Mom.”

The cast includes Lily Mae Harrington as Felicia, an old friend and barfly, and a constant temptation to return to old ways. On the other end of the spectrum is Olivia (Rebecca Henderson), Sam’s buttoned-down sponsor, whose life is so well-decorated and filled with A-list friends it’s hard to believe she was ever a drunk.

Olivia’s lesson is sobriety is hard work. The viewer has to decide if it is entertaining. And that’s the hard work of “Single,” a well-written series that begins with great promise.

• Streaming on AMC+, “La Fortuna” stars Stanley Tucci (“The Devil Wears Prada”) as an international adventurer who plunders treasures from the ocean floor. His latest find sparks an international incident, putting a young diplomat (Alvaro Mel) on the spot. Two 45-minute episodes of this Spanish production will stream today, with new installments landing every Thursday.

• Sundance Now streams the second season of “Total Control,” starring Rachel Griffiths (“Six Feet Under,” “Muriel’s Wedding”) as a cool and slightly passive-aggressive Australian prime minister who mentors a new member of parliament, played by Deborah Mailman (“Jack Irish”), who represents an indigenous community, only to find the young woman become a political rival. New episodes will stream every Thursday through Feb. 24.

• Streaming on Crackle, “Men of West Hollywood” follows six larger-than-life models, egos and personalities as they meet, mingle and battle at parties and on the red carpet.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The trial of Emmett’s killers comes to an end and sparks a social uprising on the finale of “Women of the Movement” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-MA).

• A boxer’s no-show in the ring exposes a web of secrets on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (9 p.m., TBS, TV-MA) returns for a seventh season.

• “Let the World See” (9:30 p.m., ABC) recalls the Till case and its enduring legacy.

CULT CHOICE

Unlikely buddy cops (Bruce Willis and Sarah Jessica Parker) hunt down a Pittsburgh serial killer in the 1993 thriller “Striking Distance” (6:15 p.m., Starz Encore). Critically savaged for its unoriginal plot, it was rumored to have been a troubled production, similar to other Willis films of the period, including “Hudson Hawk” and “The Bonfire of the Vanities.”

SERIES NOTES

Precocity gets old on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Dembe glances back on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Ladies’ choice on “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Capt. James takes a bullet on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Card sharks on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... An unquiet spirit scuttles the big launch on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Randi finds Kat irksome on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Hope doesn’t live up to her name on “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... A lawyer’s bold move on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Amy gets thrown off the mommy track on “Pivoting” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Friends take opposite benches on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Stabler needs support on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).