BTPD offering kindergarten prep

Bourbonnais Township Park District will be offering two options for classes to help children and families prepare for kindergarten.

Classes are either Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays at Recreation Station, 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley, in classroom 112. Both classes are held from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

“We will review and work on language, math, science and social studies instruction. This class will expand to preschool knowledge and enhance the learning your child has already experienced. We ask that children enrolled have previous preschool background for this class and meet screening requirements including identifying numbers 1 through 9 and most letters,” BTPD wrote in a news release.

Face masks are required to be worn in the program. This is a drop-off program. Parents do NOT stay. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Register for Monday and Wednesdays at <a href="https://www.bit.ly/3GSoTal" target="_blank">bit.ly/3GSoTal</a> or for Tuesdays and Thursdays at <a href="https://www.bit.ly/3qzAZz5" target="_blank">bit.ly/3qzAZz5</a>.