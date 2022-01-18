Wish I never net 'How I Met Your Father'

Little Lizzie McGuire is all grown up and living with a bunch of loud, witless slobs. It’s not easy to catalog how much I hate Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father,” but here goes.

Going back to the “How I Met Your Mother” well one too many times, this “new” comedy even recycles a marine biologist joke from a 30-year-old “Seinfeld” episode.

Hilary Duff stars as Sophie, the love interest at the center of the story. Look for Kim Cattrall as “future” Sophie, looking back from the year 2050 and creepily relating stories about her dating life and the randy sexual escapades of her friends to her young son.

Her tale begins when Sophie shares an Uber with Sid (Suraj Sharma). She’s off on one of many dreary Tinder dates. The first 10 minutes of the pilot is virtually a commercial for the dating app. It’s easy to hate Sid on sight, because he’s the one high-fiving himself because he tricked his surgeon girlfriend into thinking that he’s scored Beyonce tickets, when in fact he’s going to ambush her at a bar with one of those dreadful proposal exhibitions in front of dozens of their friends.

Sophie’s date goes surprisingly well. But the guy (a marine biologist!) is scheduled to ship off to far-flung latitudes where even instant messaging doesn’t reach.

This disappointment throws Sophie back into the orbit of her feisty Mexican roommate, Valentina (Francia Raisa), who has fallen in lust with Ian (Daniel Augustin), a dim-witted British stereotype of the super-posh variety. How posh? He’s entirely unfamiliar with public transportation and public restrooms. To him, stalls are for the horses. Good thing he has those perfect abs!

Not to give too much away, but we circle back to Sid’s engagement stunt, where Sophie meets the rest of the gang that constitutes the core of this 20-something flashback. These include Ellen (Tien Tran), who has just left her lover and her two-lesbian town in the Midwest to make it in New York.

It’s bad enough that the jokes are visible from a mile away, but they’re also frequently crude and invariably shouted. It’s as if the writers felt that the audience for “Father” were not merely dim, but hard of hearing.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A hacker vandalizes life-saving equipment on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• A negotiator appears to have come to a gruesome end on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• The gang feels estranged from their children on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• “Great Performances” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) presents “The Reopening,” following actors and producers of Broadway shows trying to return from COVID lockdowns.

• A recent grad (Jesse Eisenberg) works at a fading amusement park in the summer of 1987 in the 2009 drama “Adventureland” (8 p.m., MoMax).

• The team tracks down a traitor from the Jan. 6 insurrection on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Max and Helen face emotional headwinds on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• JoJo stands at a crossroads on “Queens” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

• Assigned to write a piece on a gentle kids’ TV show host (Tom Hanks), a cynical reporter (Matthew Rhys) finds himself charmed by his subject in the 2019 biographical drama “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (5:30 p.m., FX, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Ricky Gervais, Maude Apatow and Kaytranada and H.E.R. on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... Jeremy Irons, Hilary Duff, Jeff Wright and Daniel Fang visit “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (11:35 a.m., NBC).