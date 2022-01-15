River Valley’s Community Foundation announces grant competition

The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley has announced the 2022 Grant Award Competition is open. Nicole Smolkovich, executive director, stated the grants program is possible because of generous donations from donors throughout the area who provide funds to the Foundation’s Communityworks program, generating income for our grants program. An estimated $100,000 will be awarded to area nonprofits.

An information session for first-time applicants will be held virtually via Zoom on Jan. 26. Reservations are required to receive the meeting link. Reservations can be made by emailing info@cfkrv.org. Two different times are being offered: 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Indicate what time you plan to attend when you make your reservation.

As one of its community enrichment initiatives, the Community Foundation awards grant funds to area not-for-profit organizations to help them establish or enhance programs and efforts primarily in three focus areas: early childhood education; land use and protection; and workforce development.

In 2021, The Community Foundation awarded more than $80,000 from the Communityworks Fund to area nonprofits and programs including the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, Central Citizens’ Library District, Child Network, Harbor House, Iroquois County Youth Center and many other regional organizations.

The deadline for organizations and agencies to apply is 5 p.m. March 4. Awards are anticipated to be in the range of $1,000 to $10,000 per grant and will be awarded to Kankakee and Iroquois County area not-for-profit agencies. Smolkovich suggested potential applicants review the grant guidelines and access the grant application on the Foundation’s website, cfkrv.org.

The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that builds over time substantial endowment funds for the community. It seeks to bring together individuals and organizations to identify and understand community issues and grant-making opportunities to enhance the quality of life in Kankakee and Iroquois counties today and for future generations.