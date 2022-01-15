Kankakee library returning to walk-in services

The Kankakee Public Library will be returning to walk-in services until further notice.

For the safety of patrons and staff, masks will be required while inside the library, and patrons are asked to please maintain social distancing. The library requests patrons utilize the hand sanitizer provided throughout the library. There will be no public seating available at this time.

The library requests patrons use services that move people through the library quickly. This includes: checking out materials, picking up holds, sending a fax, printing documents, making copies and limited computer use.

Curbside pickup will be available as well by calling 815-937-6901.