Live music this weekend: Jan. 13

<strong>Howl at the Moon (dueling pianos)</strong>

CD & ME — 23320 S. La Grange Rd., Frankfort

6 p.m. tonight

<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone

7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Shock the System</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>The Fill Inns</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>The Muddsharks</strong>

Rich’s Tap, Buckhorn — 25 N. Dixie Hwy, Momence

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>The Tall Paul Band</strong>

Snooker’s Sports Bar & Grill — 23962 Strip Mine Rd, Wilmington

9 p.m. Saturday

To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.