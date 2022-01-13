Live music this weekend: Jan. 13

<strong>Howl at the Moon (dueling pianos)</strong>
CD & ME — 23320 S. La Grange Rd., Frankfort
6 p.m. tonight
<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone
7 p.m. Friday
<strong>Shock the System</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>The Fill Inns</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>The Muddsharks</strong>
Rich’s Tap, Buckhorn — 25 N. Dixie Hwy, Momence
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>The Tall Paul Band</strong>
Snooker’s Sports Bar & Grill — 23962 Strip Mine Rd, Wilmington
9 p.m. Saturday
