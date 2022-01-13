Josh Gad is distraught dad in 'Wolf Like Me'

“Wolf Like Me” arrives on Peacock, an odd hybrid as strange as its name. A co-production with Stan, an Australian streamer, it concerns two American transplants to Down Under and might offer Josh Gad (“Frozen,” “The Book of Mormon”) his best TV role to date.

In this strange blend of tragedy and comedy with supernatural elements, Gad plays Gary, a deeply depressed single dad just slightly out of his depth while trying to raise a surly 11-year-old who still is grieving her mother, dead since she was 4, and all too used to manipulating Gary’s efforts to make everything “perfect.”

Life changes when their car is hit by a distracted Mary (Isla Fisher). Rather than fade from the scene, Mary invites herself in to her victims’ lives and shows a wonderful rapport with Gary’s troubled daughter. During a boozy afternoon date, we learn Mary is some kind of relationship expert and columnist, so she’s rather quick to dispense advice. But she’s also a tad skittish about some details and quick to bolt the scene on short notice. Let’s just say she has secrets it would be unfair to reveal. But, hey, the show is called “Wolf Like Me.”

Similar to many Broadway song-and-dance types, Gad too often has been cast as the zany character. Here, he’s quite believable and engaging as a complete mess who allows Mary’s quirky mysteries to take center stage.

“Wolf,” similar to “Girls5Eva” and “We Are Lady Parts,” is another example of how Peacock has eclipsed its “parent” network (and arguably every broadcast network) as a source of interesting and original comedies.

• Another day, another comic book adaptation. John Cena stars in the title role of the HBO Max adaptation of “Peacemaker,” based on a DC property about a hero out to keep the peace, one knuckle sandwich at a time.

• Now in its third season, the 10-episode reality series “Next Influencer” (streaming on Paramount+) showcases a competition between 10 social media mavens out to win a contract with something called “Awesomeness.”

• Mamie insists her murdered son, Emmett Till, has an open-casket wake to publicly showcase the brutal nature of Jim Crow “justice” on “Women of the Movement” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-MA). The events are explored in documentary fashion on “Let the World See” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Has the “new” “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) justified its existence?

• Dating apps and spectral visitors on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A boy vanishes after meeting a virtual “playmate” on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• The new series “Taking the Stand” (9 p.m., A&E, TV-14) examines celebrated cases where the defendant has testified, always a risky strategy. First up: Jodi Arias.

CULT CHOICE

Ex-cons (Robert Blake and Scott Wilson) face justice for the slaying of a Kansas family in the 1967 adaptation of Truman Capote’s true-crime classic “In Cold Blood” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14).

SERIES NOTES

A spy after hours on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Sports betting can be murder on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A period of adjustment on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Child discipline and cultural divides on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A major milestone on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Lizzie’s big discovery on “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Gina’s sister visits on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Amy is shaken by survivor’s guilt on “Pivoting” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A murder suspect may have been suffering brain trauma on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Cyberterror shuts down the city on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Liev Schreiber and Allison Russell are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Willem Dafoe, Ariana DeBose and the Lumineers on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Peter Dinklage, Fortune Feimster and Oliver Tree appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Tracee Ellis Ross and Bianca Richardson visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Ansel Elgort and Jane Levy appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).