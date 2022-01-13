Events scheduled honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation will be hosting a number of events during the weekend of Dr. King’s birthday. The foundation’s services are as follows:

<strong>Saturday, Jan. 15</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be an open house at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. The event will feature a coloring contest, school supply giveaways, a movie, cookies and hot chocolate.

<strong>Sunday, Jan. 16</strong>

At 3 p.m., there will be a gospel concert at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 1111 E. Chestnut St., Kankakee. Guest choirs include Olivet Nazarene University Gospel Choir under the direction of Dr. Marvin Jones, special guest Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago. A special award will be presented to Nancy M. Rucker.

<strong>Monday, Jan. 17</strong>

At 7 a.m., the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation will host the Interfaith Prayer Breakfast on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University, Chalfant Hall.

At 10 a.m., there will be an Ecumenical Service at the College Church, and a Lifetime Achievement award will be presented to James “Jimmy” Holmes Jr.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased by calling Pat Polk at 815-685-9220.