Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation hosting local events

The Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation, which was established in Kankakee in 2016, will be hosting a number of events in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, which is Jan. 15 and will be observed this year on Jan. 17.

<strong>Sunday, Jan. 16</strong>

At 3 p.m., there will be a gospel concert at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 1111 E. Chestnut St., Kankakee. Guest choirs include Olivet Nazarene University Gospel Choir under the direction of Dr. Marvin Jones, special guest Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago.

A special award will be presented to Nancy M. Rucker.

<strong>Monday, Jan. 17</strong>

At 7 a.m., the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation will host the Interfaith Prayer Breakfast on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University, Chalfant Hall.

At 10 a.m., there will be an Ecumenical Service at the College Church, and a Lifetime Achievement award will be presented to James “Jimmy” Holmes Jr.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased by calling Pat Polk at 815-685-9220.

Last year’s Lifetime Achievement recipient was Robert Ellington-Snipes.

<strong>Library Open House — rescheduled</strong>

Originally scheduled for this Saturday, the event will now be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, due to the current closure of the Kankakee Public Library, aside from curbside services.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 26, there will be an open house at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. The event will feature a coloring contest, school supply giveaways, a movie, cookies and hot chocolate.

<strong>The Foundation</strong>

Each year, the Foundation awards scholarships to local students. This past October, the following students were awarded scholarships:

• Angelina Knoch, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School

• Micah Thomas, Kankakee High School

• Tia Johnson, Kankakee High School

• Emilie Lindgren, Momence High School

• Jennifer Serrano, St. Anne Community High School

• Taylor DeYoung, St. Anne Community High School

For more information on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Foundation, call 815-685-9220.

Being that Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, it seemed only fitting to make this week’s 5 Things all about Dr. King and his legacy. With the help of History.org, the following are five facts you might not know about the “I have a dream” speechmaker.

<strong>King entered college at the age of 15</strong>

King, an incredibly gifted student, skipped grades nine and 12 and was able to enroll at Morehouse College in 1944 at the age of 15. This college was the alma mater of his father and maternal grandfather. While his father, grandfather and great-grandfather before him were all Baptist ministers, this was not the path King intended to follow. However, Morehouse president Benjamin E. Mays inspired a new interest in theology, and King was ordained as a student before graduating with a degree in sociology.

<strong>The famous ‘I have a dream’ speech was not King’s first at the Lincoln Memorial</strong>

The first speech Dr. King gave on the steps of the memorial was during the Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom on May 17, 1957. The crowd, estimated to be between 15,000 and 30,000, heard firsthand the speech on the topic of voting rights. This speech helped accelerate him as a civil rights leader.

<strong>King went to jail about 30 times</strong>

According to the King Center, the civil rights leader went to jail 29 times. He was arrested for acts of civil disobedience and on trumped-up charges, such as when he was jailed in Montgomery, Ala., in 1956 for driving 30 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.

<strong>The only other American to have his birthday observed as a national holiday is ...</strong>

George Washington. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill that created a federal holiday to honor Dr. King. The holiday, first commemorated in 1986, is celebrated on the third Monday in January, near Dr. King’s actual birthday of Jan. 15.

<strong>An attempt was made on King’s life a decade before his assassination</strong>

In 1958, Dr. King was in Harlem for a book signing when he was approached by Izola Ware Curry. She asked if he was Martin Luther King Jr. When Dr. King said yes, Curry said, “I’ve been looking for you for five years” and plunged a 7-inch letter opener into his chest, the tip of the blade stopping along his aorta. Dr. King underwent hours of surgery, and surgeons later told him just one sneeze could have punctured the aorta and killed him.