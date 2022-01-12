'American Greed' looks at Theranos fraud

True-crime documentaries and podcasts have exploded in recent years. As marketers and pundits decry the shrinking attention spans of young people, many have dedicated hours to the hunt for serial killers or the cases of the wrongly accused.

A niche of the true-crime genre, corporate fraud also has found a growing audience. The Madoff Ponzi scheme, the Oxycontin-peddling Sackler family and “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli have inspired their own cottage industries.

But, as in every corner of the entertainment industry, nothing beats a case “starring” a young, preferably blond, woman. Tonight’s “American Greed” (9 p.m., CNBC), the series’ 200th episode, focuses on Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of the blood-testing startup Theranos, who was briefly the darling of Silicon Valley and the venture-capital set before it was revealed the technology she was touting didn’t actually work.

Before her downfall, Holmes spun a narrative that attracted powerful sponsors as well as investors. Bold-faced names associated with Holmes and her company included former Secretaries of State George Schultz and Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, former President Bill Clinton and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Holmes was indicted just last week, not long after the conviction of Jeffrey Epstein’s friend and partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. While the cases are unrelated, they are strange mirror images. One involves the gruesome exploitation of young women, and the other is an example of older men bamboozled by their proximity to youth and promise.

“American Greed” calls the Theranos case “one of the most infamous alleged corporate fraud cases of the 21st century.” The century is still young.

• A study of tough, tender and delicate design, “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presents “Butterfly Blueprints.” Often discussed in terms of vulnerability and beauty, scientists are discovering just how tenacious butterflies can be. Their wings have inspired new fabrics and even “floating metals.” At the same time, scientists just beginning to marvel at their secrets worry about declining butterfly populations, vanishing habitats and migration patterns disrupted by climate change and extreme heat and weather.

• A single mother, cancer survivor and autism advocate juggles children and career in the new reality series “Leave it to Geege” (9 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• Navarro College’s competitive pep squad heads into a second season on the Netflix series “Cheer.”

Jack and Rose: all grown up! In 2021, stars of the 1997 epic "Titanic" (9 p.m., Showtime), Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, appeared in notable efforts in mature roles. Winslet shined as a troubled cop and grandmother in "Mare of Easttown," and DiCaprio appeared as a humble Midwestern astronomer who discovers a killer comet in the media/political satire "Don't Look Up."

