Winter programming at Forest Preserve District of Will County

Daily Journal staff report

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has released a schedule of upcoming winter events. For further information on the district and its events, go to <a href="http://www.fpdwc.org" target="_blank">fpdwc.org.</a>

<strong>Excursion Hike</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Hadley Valley Preserve — located at 18304 Gougar Rd., Joliet — embrace the Norwegian philosophy of friluftsliv, meaning open air or outdoor living no matter what the weather. This 7-mile hike on the Spring Creek Greenway Trail will be good for physical and spiritual well-being. Free, ages 18 or older. Register online or call 815-727-8700 by Jan. 20.

<strong>January in the Woods: Off-trail Adventure — Eagles!</strong>

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center — located at 25055 S Walnut Lane, Channahon — explore the woods off trail with a naturalist to look for signs of bald eagles and other active animals in winter. Free, all ages. Register online or call 815-722-9470 by Jan. 22.

<strong>Track & Scat Hike</strong>

From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Isle a la Cache Museum — located at 501 E. Romeo Rd., Romeoville — start inside the museum learning about animal tracks and scat, and then head outside to put your skills to the test. Free, all ages. Register online or call 815-886-1467 by Jan. 27.

<strong>Winter Waterfowl Hike</strong>

From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, McKinley Woods — Kerry Sheridan Grove — located on Walnut Lane, east of Blackberry Lane in Channahon — discover winter bird visitors that are staying “toasty” in the Des Plaines River. This program takes place entirely outdoors. Free, all ages. Register online or call 815-722-9470 by Jan. 28.

<strong>Happy Mornings Yoga and Hike</strong>

From 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center — located at 25055 S Walnut Lane, Channahon — this program includes a 35- to 45-minute yoga session followed by a 35- to 45-minute hike along scenic trails. Yoga will take place indoors. Bring a yoga mat, water and warm layers for the winter weather. Free, ages 14 or older. Register online or call 815-722-9470 by Jan. 29.