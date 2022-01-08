A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: From fear to love

Up until a few years ago, my only experience around children was from when I was a child. Even then, I wasn’t an expert at talking with kids; I never quite fit in with my peers.

Maybe because I was a strange old soul who would come home from school in second grade preferring to rewatch “Steel Magnolias” than to play outside with people my own age. Kids always kind of intimidated me.

This remained true as I got older, and in the rare event that I was around children, I could tell they could smell my fear. Asking a toddler about their career goals doesn’t warrant much of a response.

This all started to change when my cousin, Mitch, met his now-wife, Asia. Asia’s daughter, Finley, was about 2½ when the couple started dating, and the mother-daughter duo was quickly adopted into our family.

Being around Finley taught me that children aren’t scary, and they’re pretty darn hilarious. I learned the easiest trick in the book which is to just ask them simple questions.

When Finley had a birthday coming up, I would ask, “How old are you going to be, Fin?”

“Three!” she’d respond.

“Three?! I thought you were going to be 20!”

Give a kid an opportunity to feel smarter than you and you have an instant shot at friendship.

Fast forward and Finley is 6, though, sometimes, I do think she’s 20. She loves art and not only loves learning but loves teaching what she’s learned.

And she unknowingly taught me to overcome my fear of interacting with children.

Now I have two soon-to-be nieces, my fiance’s nieces Scout, 3, and Remy, 2, and my niece, Alexis, 9 months. Any fear I previously had of children has been fully replaced with love and excitement.

I love interacting with them and making them laugh. More often, they’re the ones making me laugh.

For Christmas, Scout, Remy and Alexis all received a blue dress from Keegan and me, as they will all be the flower girls in our June wedding. That’s definitely one of the top things about the day that I’m excited about.

Overall, what I’m most excited about with all of these aforementioned kiddos is having the honor of watching them grow. Every time I see one of them, a new aspect of their personality has sprouted, and it’s just about the best experience of my life.

So, if you’re like the old me, don’t be afraid of kids. They do bite, but they’re pretty great overall.