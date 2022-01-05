Best Bets: Week of Jan. 5-12

<strong>Back the Blue Jam</strong>

At 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Looney Bin — 201 S Schuyler Ave., Bradley — JD & the Phuzz, Leigh Evin and the Lowdown, and City Ca$h will be performing in a Back the Blue charity event to benefit Officer Tyler Bailey and his family. There is a $5 cover charge, and more information can be found by emailing <a href="mailto:nickgalik0@gmail.com" target="_blank">nickgalik0@gmail.com</a>.

Nick Galik, of City Ca$h, who is organizing the concert said that even with all of the political divisiveness in the world, it is important to put that aside for community.

“When a fellow citizen or community member is hurt, it’s important to come together as a community, which has happened,” he said.

Galik shared he knows the Bailey family personally, and is happy to use his musical talents to be able to help them during this time of need.

The Looney Bin recently added a painted blue stripe around the exterior of the bar. Local businesses throughout Bradley and the Kankakee County area have added blue lights, decor and more as a show of support.

<strong>Tutus and Blades</strong>

Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena will be offering Tutus and Blades Class starting Saturday. This new hybrid class introduces ballet and ice skating to boys and girls ages 4 to 7.

Join Coach Hailee for a 25-minute beginner off-ice ballet class, including basic positions, stretching and more. Then take to the ice for a 25-minute Ice Explorers class where skaters will learn to fundamentals of skating in a relaxed environment. Skate rental is included in this class, but ballet shoes must be brought to class.

This is a seven week class that runs from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. starting Jan. 8. Registration ends today.

For more information and to register, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3FDTebK" target="_blank">bit.ly/3FDTebK</a>.

<strong>Night of the Zombies</strong>

From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Edward Chipman Public Library — 126 N. Locust St., Momence — a horror survival game will be played throughout the closed and darkened library. Survivors rescue innocent babies, attempt to find food and fire and make medicine, all while being chased by infected zombies.

The game is only for teens in grades seventh through 12th. Sign up is available at the library. The zombie team will be chosen at random two days in advance from the list of preregistered teens who will be notified of what time to arrive for costume and makeup.

Those hoping to participate as a zombie must sign up in advance. For more information, go to momencelibrary.org or call 815-472-2581.

<strong>Kankakee Animal & Reptile Extravaganza</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road., Kankakee, check out chameleons, crickets, hamsters, guinea pigs, arachnids-spiders, snakes, pythons, sugar gliders, ferrets, macaws, cockatoos, parrots, cockatiels and more. Tickets are $5 per person; kids 10 and younger are free. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.midwestexpos.com" target="_blank">midwestexpos.com/</a>.

<strong>Chess League</strong>

Beginning Saturday, the Kankakee Public Library will be kicking off its 2022 chess league. The league will meet a total of 10 times between January and April in the third Floor Meeting Room of the library at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

The league will meet: at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 and 22; at 10 a.m. Feb. 5, 19 and 26; at 10 a.m. March 12, 19 and 26; and playoffs will be at 9 a.m. April 2 and 9.

There is a one-time entry fee of $20 (cash only), and there will be cash prizes for the top three players. First place is $240, second place is $150 and third place is $90.

For more information, contact Austin Earsley at <a href="mailto:aearsley91@gmail.com" target="_blank">aearsley91@gmail.com</a>.