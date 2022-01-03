Don't put 'Cleaning Lady' on your bucket list

Networks tend to save their worst for the first week of the year. A formulaic thriller built inside a cliche factory, “The Cleaning Lady” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) stars Elodie Yung as Thony, a woman from Cambodia by way of the Philippines. Because of her undocumented status, she’s reduced to working as a maid in Las Vegas casinos, where the ring-a-ding atmosphere brings her in close proximity with handsy jerks who think nothing of mistreating the all-but-invisible help.

But she’s not merely an “illegal,” she’s also a trained doctor, who is in the United States only to get her ailing son into a stem cell research program that represents her very last hope. He’s not only sick but must be isolated from germs, so Thony creates a warren of plastic sheeting inside the cheap room she shares with her sister-in-law. So, basically, she’s raising “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble” inside a hardscrabble immigrant story.

And that’s not where the borrowed plots end. As soon as you can say, “Some Like It Hot,” she witnesses a mob shooting, an act that would mark most mere mortals for death, but her quick thinking and housekeeping skills help her tidy up the bloody mess left behind. This impresses the handsome mob boss Arman (Adan Canto), who decides to spare her and give her a burner phone so she can be on call to tidy up after other disasters.

Some time back, Fox had a short-lived series called “The Mob Doctor,” about a compromised M.D. on call. Thony argues she probably would be of more use as a physician, but Arman already has one. Apparently, a good mop is hard to find.

In addition to recycling old stories, “Lady” trades in one visual cliche after another. When Thony and her cleaning-lady sister-in-law go out on the town, they squeeze into expensive outfits and walk slowly in high heels, captured in slow motion from a ground-level camera, as in every other TV show you’ve ever seen. Thony can get kind of dirty working as a medical professional/cleaning lady and as a mom to a kid in a makeshift DIY ICU — plenty of chances for the camera to follow her into the shower.

If “Cleaning Lady” is interesting, it’s in the perverse ways we’re taught to think about immigrants and working people. Why do all immigrant stories have to involve mobsters, drugs and explosions? Apparently, a mere cleaning lady who slipped over the border couldn’t possibly be interesting in her own right. Even though millions of us are descended from people with very similar stories.

In the 1967 “message” drama “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Sidney Poitier’s Black character had to be an esteemed surgeon to earn begrudging respect from his fiancee’s respectable parents. In “Cleaning Lady,” Thony’s “fitness” is similarly laundered through acts of superhuman intelligence, accomplishment and virtue.

Clearly intended to “represent” the immigrant experience on network television, “Cleaning Lady” merely is depressing and a little degrading.

