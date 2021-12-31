Two upcoming craft classes for seniors

Daily Journal staff report

Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet has released its winter programming schedule, which includes two Crafting Connections events for seniors. For more information and to register for the events, call Kelli at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910.

<strong>Snowman painting</strong>

From 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 28, seniors are invited for a tutorial of a snowman painting at Riverwood Senior Apartments, 300 E. River St., Kankakee.

To create the painting, artists will use acrylic paints, paint brushes and a canvas. All supplies are free.

The class is available for adults 60 and older. Masks and social distancing are required.

Register by Jan. 21 to secure a spot in the class.

<strong>Valentine’s Day tote bag</strong>

From 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4, seniors are invited to create a Valentine’s Day button tote bag. The class will be held at Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley.

Bags will be created through use of a canvas tote bag, a hot glue gun and assorted Valentine’s Day-themed buttons. All needed supplies will be provided for free.

This class is for adults ages 60 and older living in Kankakee County. Masks are required.

To secure a spot in the class, register by Jan. 28.