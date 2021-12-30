2021 dramas offered little escapism

While 2021 teased at some relief from the previous year’s dread, it did not deliver. And TV dramas certainly didn’t offer distraction.

Some of the most notable dramas offered the sobering lesson that family and home were not comforts but grim destinies. While closer to satires, HBO’s “Succession” and “The White Lotus” shared the theme that all the wealth and power in the world could not free you from the behavior of toxic relations.

Far removed from those tax brackets and ZIP codes, HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” arguably the best new drama of the year, featured a policewoman (Kate Winslet) haunted by her high school past, her failed marriage and the tragic loss of her son while running down leads in a murder case that would ultimately circle around (spoiler alert) to some of her closest acquaintances. Even Mare’s dalliance with an out-of-town novelist (Guy Pearce) turns out to be little more than a red herring. There’s just no escaping Easttown.

Tales of claustrophobia, cutthroat competition and even hints of cannibalism abounded in 2021. The Netflix South Korean reality-parody parable “Squid Game” showed just what contestants would do to “win.” In Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” fierce competitors on the soccer field found themselves in a predicament right out of “Lord of the Flies.” Cliques, lies and very bad decisions made a tabloid monster of a teen girl in the underrated Freeform miniseries “Cruel Summer.” While disappointing, the “American Crime Story” (FX) installment “Impeachment” was at its best when creating a sense of creeping dread and suffocation in its characters. Exiled from the White House, Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) worked in a Pentagon that resembled some kind of East German cell block. While Beanie Feldstein’s Monica Lewinsky never rose to the level of a femme fatale who could entrap a president (Clive Owen), she was brilliant as the haunted prey of a zealous special prosecutor and voracious media. What better symbol of COVID-era house arrest than a nervous woman watching TV alone in her sweatpants?

How doomed were we in 2021? NBC’s “La Brea,” the campiest fantasy of the year, is set in a sinkhole.

Some series didn’t simply hint at pandemic paranoia; they portrayed the after-effects of deadly contagions. “Anna” (AMC+), “Y: The Last Man” (FX), “Station Eleven” (HBO Max) and “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix) entertained us with epidemic apocalypse dramas in the second of our plague years.

Will 2022 offer relief? Or grab back like Carrie’s hand rising from the grave?

