Library Life: Week of Dec. 26

Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Family Movie: At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a screening of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.” No registration is required, and the screening is free.

• Tech Time: From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, pop-up tech time will be available for patrons to drop in and ask questions about technology.

• New Year’s Craft: At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, kids of all ages are invited to make a noisemaker or confetti craft to celebrate the New Year. To register, email <a href="mailto:rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.

• Adult Winter Reading Program: The Adult Winter Reading Program is back for a third year. The program will run December to February, and each book read earns a raffle ticket. Use READsquared to track reading and submit raffle tickets to win one of the prizes.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Crossover Book Club: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, explore new worlds across a variety of genres. From childhood classics to travel memoirs, this free book club covers a variety of tastes.

• Teen Neon Light Art: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, teens are invited to the library to create their own LED sign to celebrate the end of 2021.

• Happy Noon Year: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, kids ages 2 to 7 are invited for the annual child-friendly New Year’s party featuring a noon ball drop.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, build a Lego creation based on a theme to be revealed that night. Team creations will be displayed in the library and voted on during the month. The winning team will be announced at the next Lego Night. All teams must have at least one adult and one child.

• Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

The library is operating with limited walk-in services only. Curb-side pick up still available, and computer use is limited to 30 minutes.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Cooking with the Season: At 6 p.m. Monday on Facebook, join Austin to follow a recipe for potato/leek soup with sage oil.

• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the group will edit and critique each other’s work in the effort to become stronger writers.

• STEAM Workshop: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, students entering kindergarten in 2022 are invited for engineering experiments with Legos.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Adult Coloring: At 2 p.m. Thursday, the library will host an adult coloring program. Bring a project or materials will be provided.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• There are no events planned for this week. Visit “Pembroke Public Library District” on Facebook for updates.

<strong>NOTE: Contact your library for information on holiday closures.</strong>

<strong>Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609