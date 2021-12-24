Flower Shoppe Inc. owner speaks of ‘hands-on’ talent

It’s not surprising to learn Sue Wells always felt at home among flowers.

A quiet-natured person who would much rather work behind the counter arranging mums and hydrangeas than talk about herself, Wells stumbled upon her life’s calling when she walked into a flower shop as a teenager.

“Basically, I just needed to get a job when I got out of high school, and that’s what I did,” recalled Wells, owner of Flower Shoppe Inc., 1310 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee. “I hadn’t really thought about doing that as a career.”

After graduating from Coal City High School in 1981, Wells was hired at the Strawberry Plant Boutique in Morris, where she discovered she had a flair for the flower business.

“If you are going to be a floral designer, you have to have a knack already,” she said. “You have to have kind of a touch.”

Wells started out at the Morris store waiting on customers and cleaning flowers, and during time, the owner taught her all the basics, such as making a bud vase, putting final touches on flower arrangements and decorating the shop.

Decades later, Wells is using the same “touch” that earned her first paychecks to fill orders for flower arrangements and more at her own store.

She is helped by two full-time and three part-time employees. Her husband of 23 years, Larry Wells, now retired, assists with deliveries and maintenance around the store.

She also keeps the mentor-mentee tradition going as a business owner. Wells said she recently hired a fresh high school graduate who has started to show real promise and talent with flower arrangements.

“I really do think that somebody teaching you that has experience in something is probably one of the best ways to learn — hands on,” she said.

Flowers are a staple for many holidays, but Christmas is Wells’ favorite.

“This is my favorite time of year, all the holidays now,” she enthuses. “I love to decorate for Christmas. I love all the smells, all the colors, all the sparkles and all the different textures of Christmas.”

During the holiday season, the store sells fresh evergreen wreaths as well as festive arrangements and centerpieces featuring silk flowers and pinecones.

“You come in here and you smell all the fresh evergreens,” she said. “It smells so good.”

Wells said she stepped away from her career when her daughters were little, but she gravitated back toward the floral business and worked at other local shops, before finally landing at John Panozzo Produce Inc., the storefront that Flower Shoppe Inc. occupies.

When owners Bob and Colleen Panozzo were preparing to retire from their longtime family business at the end of 2017, they had asked their employees if anyone had interest in purchasing it, Wells said.

“For years, my husband and I had talked about having a business, and it just was never the right time,” Wells said. “This just happened to be the right time.”

Wells’ first official day as shop owner was Jan. 2, 2018.

Having her own business, Wells seems to have found the perfect balance of freedom and creativity.

“This is my passion,” she said. “This is what I love to do, so I can do it the way I like to do it.”

Though she is happy with her decision, Wells recalled she took a “big step of faith” when becoming a first-time business owner.

“I always say do things scared because you’ll never do it if you don’t,” she said. “You have to just do it even if you’re afraid, and it’s been a huge blessing to me that every year we get busier and busier.”

Buying a store might be a tough decision, but the decision to work for Wells was easy for floral designer Renee Mangialardi.

She worked with Wells when the store was owned by the Panozzos and was asked to stay on as an employee.

Mangialardi describes her boss as an even-keeled, good person who runs a “smooth operation.”

“You’re in your zone, in your bubble, making your own creations, and she’s good at it,” Mangialardi said. “She’s good at what she does.”