A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: St. Nicole

Whether we’re prepared for it or not, tomorrow is Christmas. Which is kind of weird considering it feels as though just last week was Christmas ... and the week before that.

But, before we keep our eyes closed and our ears open for the sounds of Santa’s sleigh on our rooftops, we must acknowledge Christmas Eve. Growing up, Christmas Eve always was my favorite part of Christmas. This is mainly because I am not much for instant gratification, and Eve allowed for a great build-up.

Up until she left for college, my sister (who is seven years my senior) would let me have a sleepover in her room. We’d come back from celebrating at our grandparents’, and the darkness of the house would be illuminated by our two Christmas trees — our “fancy one” in the family room that had all gold lights and ornaments, and our “fun one” in the living room that had colored lights and our always growing eclectic collection of ornaments.

The latter always was my favorite to put up. I can appreciate the beauty of the gold-laced tree now, but it never had any Cookie Monster ornaments, and that’s simply no fun.

We’d spend a little bit of time enjoying the gifts our very generous grandparents gave us and then would retire to Nikki’s purple-walled room that was covered in magazine photos of Mark McGrath and Justin Timberlake.

We then would watch a movie (or our VHS double-tape set consisting of 10 episodes of “Friends”) until we fell asleep. In the morning, I usually would be the first kid awake and would wake Nikki up before meeting our dad downstairs.

Our brother, Danny, was always the first one awake every other day except for Christmas and Easter. It was a running joke that he would sleep in just to drive us nuts. (I know, this does not align with my dislike of instant gratification.)

My grandparents would come over to watch us open our gifts, and then we all would have breakfast together. Then, we’d go over to our mom’s house and do the same thing but with dinner. Sometimes, dinner was at mom’s, sometimes it was at one of her sibling’s.

Either way, the day would end back at Mom’s, where Nikki and I shared a room and again would have another sleepover.

I’m sure it wasn’t always fun having to bunk with a younger sibling (and while I know for a fact there were plenty of times I pushed her buttons), Nikki always was cool about hanging out with me and making me feel like an equal. Well, an equal to an extent — she always was very protective of me.

This will be the first year Nikki will host Christmas Day at her house. Even more special, it will be the first Christmas for her 8-month-old daughter, Alexis.

Though the day won’t start or end with a sister sleepover, I know Nikki would be more than willing to let me stay at her home if I wanted to. And, while our traditions have ebbed and flowed over the years, she always has been my Christmas confidant.

Have a very Merry Christmas!