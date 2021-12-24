5 local end-of-year activities for kids

Daily Journal staff report

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The Noon Year's Eve party and Creativity Camp at Exploration Station has been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.</strong></em>

The New Year is right around the corner, but there is still time to make memories in 2021. Children will have the opportunity to participate in these five upcoming local events.

<strong>LEGO Night</strong>

At 6 p.m. Monday, at Edward Chipman Public Library, 126 N. Locust St., Momence, build a LEGO creation based on a theme to be revealed that night. Team creations will be displayed in the library and voted on during the month. The winning team will be announced at the next LEGO Night. All teams must have at least one adult and one child. For more information, call 815-472-2581.

<strong>Happy Noon Year</strong>

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, kids ages 2 to 7 are invited for the annual kid-friendly New Year’s party featuring a noon ball drop. For more information, call 815-932-6245.

<strong>STEAM Workshop</strong>

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Limestone Township Library, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee, students entering kindergarten in 2022 are invited for engineering experiments with LEGOs. For more information, call 815-939-1696.

<strong>Creativity Camp</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, at Exploration Station, 1095 W. Perry St., Bourbonnais, kids will enjoy free time in the museum and a variety of STEAM-based activities. A hot dog lunch is provided. The program cost is $20, and registration is required at last 24 hours in advance. For more information, call 815-933-9905, or go to btpd.org.

<strong>Noon Year’s Eve Celebration</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 31, at Exploration Station, 1095 W. Perry St., Bourbonnais, there will be a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration. There is a $7 program fee if registering ahead. There will be a $2 additional fee for door registration. Enjoy light refreshments, free play, a craft and finish with a countdown ball drop to end the afternoon right at noon. For more information, call 815-933-9905, or go to btpd.org.