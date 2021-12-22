Takin' care of business at the Kennedy Center

Taped earlier this month, the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (8 p.m., CBS) returns to form with the presence and participation of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Host David Letterman makes note of this right off the bat.

This year’s honorees include singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell, “SNL” creator/producer Lorne Michaels, singer/actress/activist Bette Midler, opera bass baritone Justino Diaz and songwriter and Motown founder Berry Gordy.

As much as the presenters wanted to project an air of “normalcy” and celebration, the presence of thousands of attendees, celebrities, the honorees and the president all in masks adds a sobering touch.

As fans of these festivities well know, the celebrated artists do not speak or perform. Their career is praised by their peers and their works interpreted by younger performers who also share tales of influence and inspiration.

Not to give too much away, but the festivities save the best for last, as Stevie Wonder, who first met Berry Gordy when he was only 11 and was honored by the Kennedy Center in 1999, brings down the house with rousing versions of his own songs, including “Superstition” and “Higher Ground.”

• “Emily in Paris” enters its second season, on Netflix. Lily Collins stars in the title role as a naive American transferred to the French offices of Savoir magazine. By sheer pluck, she has managed to charm her cynical co-workers, make a best friend and develop a love interest. These are mere details designed to accompany the tourist-friendly shots of a romantic city.

In this season, she gets to spend time in the countryside at chateaus and even venture to St. Tropez on the Riviera. There’s nothing in “Emily” to challenge a viewer addicted to Hallmark Christmas movies — and that’s what makes it so popular.

• While most networks broadcast holiday fare, PBS repeats a sobering special, something that might be hard to take before settling down for your long winter’s nap. Presented by David Attenborough, “Extinction: The Facts” (9 p.m., TV-14, check local listings) presents a grim case for the human future. Our planet is facing a mass die-off, and in this case, humans themselves have served as the asteroid.

Many associate the notion of extinction with exotic and wild creatures (such as the white rhinos seen here), but “The Facts” focuses on ways unseen extinctions affect human life. The loss of insects because of pesticides, monoculture and habitat loss is making plants and crops harder to pollinate. The worms and insects that compost soil are vanishing and with them the birds that depend on them for food. Industrial overfishing is leaving deserts on the ocean floor, and the increasing encroachment of humans on the wild world makes the spread of viruses and pandemics ever more likely.

• The odd talent showcase gets into the spirit of the holidays with “The Masked Singer: Christmas Singalong” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth film in the franchise, will screen in theaters beginning today and stream on HBO Max as well. This is Keanu Reeves’ second return to franchise form in as many years. Last year, he appeared in “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Police corruption, Hollywood secrets and tabloid journalists intersect in the 1997 drama “L.A. Confidential” (6:30 p.m., Showtime), starring Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Kevin Spacey, James Cromwell and Danny DeVito.

• “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) returns to the classics.

• The voices of Benedict Cumberbatch and Rashida Jones animate the 2018 CGI feature “Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG), the third “Grinch” screen adaptation.

• A novelty song comes to life in the 2000 special “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).

• When a stalled construction project snarls downtown business, a fetching mayor plans a holiday market at the local mill in the 2021 romance “It Takes a Christmas Village” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).

• New York is the setting for “Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

CULT CHOICE

A young war widow (Janet Leigh) must decide between a dependable suitor (Wendell Corey) and a charming rogue (James Mitchum) in the 1949 Christmas romance “Holiday Affair” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-G).

SERIES NOTES

Drew Carey hosts “The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Dean Cain hosts “Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Sibling rivals on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Tyler Perry, Michael Buble and Ckay on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC).