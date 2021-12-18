Library Life: Week of Dec. 19

<strong><em>EDITOR'S NOTE: Adult Craft Night at Limestone Township Library has been postponed until Jan. 3. </em></strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Kids Mini Golf: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, kids are invited to the library to swing a putter to try and make a hole-in-one. Different courses with different obstacles will be set up for kids to try to master. No registration required.

• Winter Solstice Celebration: At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, teens ages 12 to 18 are invited for a party. There will be candle making, warm drinks and sunset watching on the shortest day of the year. Email Stacey at <a href="mailto:svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a> to register.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Take & Make: Starting Dec. 15, the library will offer take and make supplies for an at-home gingerbread house contest. Submission deadline is Dec. 20 and voting will take place on Facebook from Dec. 21 to 23.

• Scrappin’ Sunday: At 9 a.m. Sunday, the library provides space for crafters spread out and work on their own projects. Each person will have a 6-foot table to themselves. Crafters must bring their own supplies. Sign up is required.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Teen Movie: At 4 p.m. Monday, a movie will be screened in the Teen Zone.

• Pretty Tough: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Pretty Tough program is having a Christmas party. The event is at capacity, but organizers still are accepting gift donations from local businesses.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Craft Night: See editor's note.

• Christmas Cookie Baking: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, come bake and decorate cookies in the meeting room.

• Christmas Movie Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host a screening of “The Polar Express” starring Tom Hanks. Popcorn and drinks will be served.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, join the library for bingo.

• Teen Advisory Group: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Teen Advisory Group will be meeting at the library.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• There are no events planned for this week. Visit “Pembroke Public Library District” on Facebook for updates.

<strong>NOTE: Contact your library for information on holiday closures.</strong>

<strong>Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609