A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Dear Santa, send briefcase

On Thanksgiving, I went to my dad’s and stepmom’s house for dinner. Because of her love for Christmas, Tammy already had the house decorated for the December festivities.

When throwing my purse in the laundry room, my eye caught a decoration with familiar handwriting. It was a paper stocking glued to green construction paper with the note: “Dear Santa, Please bring a briefcase. Love Taylor L.”

I initially laughed at this, as it just reinforced what a goofy kid I was. But then I thought about why I would have asked for a briefcase, and the answer was obvious: because my dad had one.

I’ve written previously about my friendship with my dad, and this dates to way back when. Similar to many kids, I wanted to be a “grown-up.”

I saw him leave for work every day with his briefcase; the same one that would be in hand when he returned home at night. The briefcase must be what my 5-year-old brain equated with adulthood, and I wanted my own.

My dad (well, Santa at the time) did in fact get me a child-sized briefcase with a pen and paper pad. I would carry it around and act out whatever important things I thought adults did (this was around the time my dream was to work front desk at a hotel and make room reservations; for some reason this was a game my cousins and I would play).

Decades later, I have my own version of a briefcase, which is simply an ivory-colored tote bag I bought from Amazon. It carries my laptop, glasses, calendar and a pen.

If I were to write a letter to send to Santa today, I don’t think a briefcase would be the requested item. In fact, I don’t think anything tangible would be requested.

As cliché as it sounds, I would ask for the health and happiness of my loved ones, as well as love and help to those that are struggling. Some could argue I’m more naïve now than when I was 5.

Call it what you will, but I’ve noticed this year I’m more excited for Christmas than I have been in recent history. And while I love wrapping and giving gifts (and let’s be honest, receiving gifts <em>is</em> nice), I’m excited to enjoy the holiday with my family.

This is especially true of my nieces, as Alexis is experiencing Christmas for the first time (her eyes grew huge at the sight of her first Christmas tree, and I might or might not have teared up).

And Scout and Remy are at the age where they’re starting to understand who Santa is and the magic surrounding Christmas (I’m told Scout was mind-blown when, during her nap, elves came to collect her letter to Santa).

This also will be my first and only Christmas as a fiancée, and I constantly am reminded of how grateful I am to have Keegan in my life.

Whatever you’re hoping for this holiday season, I hope all of your wishes come true.