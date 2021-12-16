Kankakee museum hosting reading with local author

The Kankakee County Historical Society will be hosting a book reading by local author and illustrator Beth Swale on Monday, Dec. 20.

The reading of “The Big Hat Wise Man” will start at 4:30 p.m. and will take place inside the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

Attendees are invited to view the Gallery of Trees inside the Kankakee County Museum following the reading. Copies of the book are available for purchase in the museum store.

Earlier this year, Swale wrote and illustrated the Christian self-help book.

“I’ve always wanted to write a children’s book and, about eight years ago, a woman at church asked me to write a story for the following year and this was the story,” said Swale, sharing that stories are part of her church’s Christmas programming.

Writing this book brought together two of the things Swale values most: children and Jesus.

“I love kids and I love sharing Jesus with kids, and I’m excited for there to be kids [at Monday’s reading] that will enjoy the book,” said Swale.

In addition to the reading at the museum, Swale also will be signing copies of the book.

<strong>About the book</strong>

According to the book’s synopsis: “Do you really need a savior? Not when you have lots of reading scrolls and a colossal hat to prove how smart you are! Or so decides one wise man who skips the journey to greet the newborn Savior he doesn’t need. Even the excitement of his fellow wise men upon their return isn’t enough to convince him.

“But years later, when he heads to Jerusalem to replace his precious pillow, he discovers that being smart isn’t the same as being wise. With bouncy rhyme and a furry orange friend to find in each picture, ‘The Big Hat Wise Man’ shows children that the greatest wisdom of all is recognizing your need for a savior.”

According to the book jacket’s biography: “Beth Swale has always enjoyed making up stories and drawing cartoony pictures. She holds a degree in Christian education from Wheaton College and has worked for David C. Cook Publishing Company writing Sunday school and children’s church curriculum.”

She lives in Bourbonnais with her husband, Jerry, two dogs and a pet bird.

The book also is available on Kindle and in hardcover via Amazon, Redemption Press, Target and Barnes & Noble.

WHAT: Reading of “The Big Hat Wise Man,” a new book by local author and illustrator Beth Swale

WHEN: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.

WHERE: Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee