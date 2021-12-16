December events at Kankakee River State Park

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee River State Park has annouced events for the remainder of the year. For more information, email Adam Minton at <a href="mailto:adam.minton@illinois.gov" target="_blank">adam.minton@illinois.gov</a>.

The Kankakee River State Park is located at 5314 W State Route 102 in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Friday Guided Hikes</strong>

At 1 p.m. every Friday in December, there will be an interpretive Hike of Rock Creek Trail. Meet at the trail head at the North Loop Parking area.

<strong>Winter Hike of Chief Shaw Trail</strong>

At 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, there will be a guided hike of Chief Shaw Memorial Trail. Meet at the trail head on Deselm Road off of Route 102, and dress warm.

<strong>Winter Crafts and Hot Chocolate Day</strong>

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Visitors Center at the Kankakee River State Park, join to create winter crafts including nature themed holiday ornaments, bird feeders and holiday cards. Space is limited so please RSVP by emailing <a href="mailto:adam.minton@illinois.gov" target="_blank">adam.minton@illinois.gov</a>.

<strong>Cemetery Historical Tour and Clean Up Day</strong>

At 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, at the Smith Family Cemetery, the Kankakee River State Park will be hosting a Historical Tour and Clean Up Day at the Smith Family Cemetery. The group will be unobtrusively cleaning the grave markers, laying flowers and enjoying a talk on the history of the cemetery and the family buried there.