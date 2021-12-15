Pretty Tough Christmas at Kankakee library

Daily Journal staff report

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, Kankakee Public Library is hosting a Pretty Tough session titled “Pretty Tough Christmas.”

There will be Christmas games, a gift exchange with gifts provided by local businesses in the Kankakee area as well as the Kankakee Public Library Teen Zone. The girls will also be provided with dinner catered by Dee & Rene’s of Kankakee County and dessert by Johnnie’s Sweet Treats.

Pretty Tough will end with girl talk with the last guest presenter of the year. Due to COVID numbers increasing, there is a limited capacity of 20 girls and the event has reached the registration cut off.

“Pretty Tough has been a great success so far and looking forward to going into the new year with more girl talks to come so stay tuned for Pretty Tough 2022 dates,” said Kankakee Public Library teen coordinator, Celia Greer, whose goal is to create a safe space for teen girls while also reminding them that their lives do matter.

“At the end of every girl talk, we empower ourselves by reciting our Pretty Tough slogan, ‘I can, I will, I am,’ remembering how powerful we all are.”

If any local businesses wish to donate gifts to the gift exchange, contact Greer at 815-937-6960.