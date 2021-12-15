Best Bets: Week of Dec. 15-21

<strong>Morning with Mr. & Mrs. Claus</strong>

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will visit Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. Families can stop by for photos and a sweet treat.

“Bringing joy and jolliness, the Clauses will listen to what you want for Christmas,” the library said in a news release.

No registration is required. For more information, call 815-933-1727.

<strong>Christmas with the Arts</strong>

At 5 p.m. Friday at the Majestic (150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee) join an evening celebrating the seven pillars of art with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. Tickets are $75 per person or $125 per couple.

The seven pillars are painting, architecture, film/photography, performing arts, sculpture, literature and music.

All proceeds go to support the Fine Arts Fund of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/cfkdec17" target="_blank">bit.ly/cfkdec17</a>.

<strong>Ugly Sweater Skate</strong>

From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena (1601 River Road, Kankakee) dress up in your favorite ugly Christmas sweater and receive free skate rental. Cost for adults is $7 and kids 11 and under is $5. Rental (for non-sweater wearers) is $4 and it is also $4 for a skate aide/walker.

For more information, call 815-939-1946.

<strong>River Valley Wind Ensemble</strong>

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the River Valley Wind Ensemble’s brass and saxophone ensembles will be performing Christmas music in Olivet Nazarene University’s Larsen Fine Arts Center in the Kresge Auditorium. The conductor will be David Conrad. Masks are required for all performers and audience members. Admission for the show is free.

Larsen Fine Arts Center is located at 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais. For more information, call 815-214-9855.

<strong>Christmas Pop-Up Sip & Shop</strong>

From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Flight 102 Wine Bar (565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais) take part in last-minute shopping with a number of local vendors, including Made for Me Boutique, Gabby’s Baked Goodies, Knockin’ on Holidays Door, Kathi Eastman Designs, Witch Way Creations, Tastefully Simple, Gnomes by Tracy, Towels by Audrey and Color Street Nails.

Wine and cocktails will be available for purchase. For more information, call 815-523-7470.

Santa will be available for photos around the county this weekend.

<strong>Bradley</strong>

From 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, meet Santa at Joyful Smiles Pediatric Dentistry of Bradley at 840 N. Kinzie Ave., Unit E, Bradley. For more information, call 815-401-9535.

<strong>Braidwood</strong>

From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting Braidwood City Park, 227 W. 3rd St., Braidwood, for story time. Photos, refreshments and crafts will be available. Event hosted by Braidwood Lions Club. For more information, call 815-791-8093.

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

Santa has officially arrived at Northfield Square mall on Route 50 in Bourbonnais and reservations are available for photos. Santa will be on-site during mall hours daily through Dec. 21. Make a reservation at <a href="http://www.bit.ly/nsmsanta21" target="_blank">bit.ly/nsmsanta21</a>.

<strong>Manteno</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Santa will be available for selfies at Phantom Harley-Davidson at 291 N Cypress Drive, Manteno. Each child will receive a goodie bag. For more information, call 815-468-8673.

<strong>Momence</strong>

At 7 p.m. Friday, adults age 21 and up can meet Santa at Muggs and Sudds Momence, located at 13287 E. State Route 14, Momence. Santa will be taking pictures from 7 to 10 p.m. for $5 each. For more information, call 815-472-3158.

<strong>Ornament Painting</strong>

From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno, learn to paint three different ornaments. Cost is $25 per person and includes all supplies and one drink ticket.

>> RSVP: 815-735-1335; kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com

<strong>Winter Wine Glass Paint Night</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19 at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, paint an 18-ounce wine glass with a winter/Christmas theme. Cost is $20 per person and includes all supplies. Outside snacks and beverages are allowed.

>> RSVP: 815-735-1335; kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com

Gun show

The Kankakee Gun & Sportsman’s Show will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. The event is hosted by M & J Sportsman Group.

>> mjsportsmansgroupllc.com