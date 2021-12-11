Library Life: Week of Dec. 12

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Holiday Concert: At 6:30 p.m. Monday in the White Oak Room, the River Valley String Ensemble will perform holiday selections. There also will be a Christmas Carol sing-a-long.

• Morning with Mr. & Mrs. Claus: At 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will visit the library. Families can stop by for photos and a sweet treat.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Wacky Science: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, kids grades kindergarten through fourth are invited to explore the fun of science by digging into all types of science experiments.

• Take & Make: Starting Dec. 15, the library will offer take and make supplies for an at-home gingerbread house contest. Submission deadline is Dec. 20 and voting will take place on Facebook from Dec. 21-23.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.

• Craft Club: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the library will host a craft club for children. Best suited for grades first through eighth.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join the library for the Tuesday Morning Book Discussion. The discussion will focus on “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab.

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, this month’s book discussion will focus on “When No One is Watching” by Alyssa Cole.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the library will be picking out its book club selections for the 2022 calendar year. If you come, please bring individually wrapped items to share.

• Chess Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, chess club will be held on Facebook. Come to improve your skills or learn a new move.

• Take-And-Make: As of today, supplies are available for a Christmas Wreath craft. Weekly crafts are geared toward children in first through fifth grades.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Puzzle Swap: From 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, the library will be allowing patrons to swap out puzzles. If you are interested, you must call the library at 815-468-3323 to set up an appointment to view the puzzles.

• Tuesday Book Club: At 2 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for a discussion of “Skipping Christmas” by John Grisham. Copies are available at the library.

• Behind the Scenes: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Leo Hassett Community Center, go behind the scenes of Marshall Field’s Holiday Traditions with Amy Meadows, former director of Windows and Marketing Events for Marshall Field’s and Macy’s, as she provides a sneak peak into the design and execution of the famed animated windows, Main Aisle decor and the Great Tree.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>NOTE: Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609