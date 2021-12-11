Bradley Christmas parade has most participants in village's history

BRADLEY — The Village of Bradley celebrated 36 years of the lighted Christmas parade by returning to its original format Dec. 3. After 2020’s parade was “reversed” — where parade-goers did the driving and floats were stationary — the regular parade format was back with the theme “Jingle All The Way Down Broadway.”

“It was an amazing night, and the weather was perfect; you could feel the anticipation and excitement from everyone [who] was there,” said Khamseo Nelson, the village’s marketing and community engagement coordinator and deputy clerk.

There were a total of 73 parade entries (including floats, lighted vehicles and trucks), which was the most that’s ever participated in the village’s parade.

New this year was family-friendly activities taking place in the hours before the parade, with concessions on-site, including Brother George’s BBQ, LoveALatte, and Uplifted Bistro. Music was provided by DJ Medina. There were special appearances by Stanley Da Bear and Olaf and Kristoff from “Frozen.”

The village also handed out parade favors such as glow sticks, lighted necklaces and headbands for the children to enhance their parade experience.

“We are thankful for leadership that encourages us to be creative and supports our efforts in continuing to add to the tradition and create some new ones as well,” Nelson said. “This is my first year as chair of the parade and still on Cloud Nine over how successful it turned out.”

Barb McCue and Brenda Whittler assisted Nelson on the Christmas committee. Also in assistance was Bradley’s public works and police department, as well as volunteers.

Mayor Watson stated he “was very impressed with the floats, creativity and energy from all who participated and attended.”

<strong>Upcoming events</strong>

Bradley is hosting its Third Annual House Decorating Contest, happening now until Dec. 17. All residents can pick up an entry form at Village Hall or download one at <a href="http://www.Bradleyil.org" target="_blank">Bradleyil.org</a>.

There also will be a Village of Bradley Christmas Holiday Meal Basket Giveaway happening Dec. 18 and 19 (open to residents of Bradley only). Residents have to register for this by Dec. 10, and more information is available on the village’s website.

New this year is the Winter Break Coloring Contest, happening Dec. 17-31. Coloring sheets will be available at Village Hall and available for download on the website beginning Dec. 13.

There will be two age groups: ages 2 to 5 and 6 to 10.

<strong>Business Float winners</strong>

First Place: Peddinghaus

Second Place: Embrace

Third Place: VP Creations

<strong>General/Service</strong>

First Place: St. Joseph Mobile food Pantry

Second Place: Bishop Mac

Third Place: Bradley Lions Club

<strong>Winners of the Shop Small Broadway Decorating Contest</strong>

First Place: Bubbles and Barks / St. Jude

Second Place: Broadway Jewelry / Ronald McDonald House

Third Place: Moxie Salon / Harbor House

Mayor’s Choice: Bade Appliance/ Local Easter Seals