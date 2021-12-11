5 ways to care for a live Christmas tree

Daily Journal staff report

Caring for a live Christmas tree can be an undertaking, but Ben Keller, owner of Cupola House Tree Farm in Bourbonnais, shares expert tips for making the most of your living decoration.

<strong>Hydration</strong>

The main thing is making sure it has water and to check the water frequently — especially at first. The tree will take in more water when you bring it into your home, then taper off as the days go on.

<strong>Placement</strong>

Don’t put it in a warm or sunny place, such as a south-facing window.

<strong>No additives</strong>

Do not put any sort of additives in the water. Keller recommends plain, old tap water. Some of those things you add into the water can make it slimy, he said.

<strong>Disposal</strong>

When it comes to disposal, a lot of towns have recycling programs, which is usually the best bet. They often have drop-off locations and some even will pick up your tree if you leave it on the curb.

<strong>Additional disposal options</strong>

If you’re not in one of those communities and you have a pond, many will toss it in the pond, which gives fish a place for habitat and protection. Or you can let it compost.

“I think it’s a great tradition; having a real Christmas tree makes Christmas more special,” said Keller, who took over his parents’ business in 2013.

The farm is located at 4030 N 3000W Road, Bourbonnais.

“It heightens the whole experience — having this living tree in your house that looks and smells beautiful and is totally natural. It makes the holiday more special, I think.”