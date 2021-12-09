Two upcoming concerts at ONU

On Monday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 18, there will be concerts in Olivet Nazarene University’s Kresege Auditorium. Admission is free for both concert events.

<strong>New Horizons Band of Kankakee County</strong>

At 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, the New Horizons Band of Kankakee County will perform an array of Christmas favorites in Olivet Nazarene University’s Larsen Fine Arts Building in the Kresge Auditorium. The conductor will be Rod Williams.

<strong>River Valley Wind Ensemble</strong>

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, the River Valley Wind Ensemble’s brass and percussion sections will be performing Christmas music in Olivet Nazarene University’s Larsen Fine Arts Building in the Kresge Auditorium. The conductor will be David Conrad.