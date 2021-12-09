Opportunities to meet Santa, Dec. 10-12

Santa is popping up all around the county and there are many opportunities for children, families and even pets to meet with Ole St. Nick.

The following events will be taking place this weekend:

<strong>Santa at Northfield Square</strong>

Santa has officially arrived at Northfield Square mall on Route 50 in Bourbonnais and reservations are available for photos. Santa will be on-site during mall hours daily through Dec. 21. Make a reservation at <a href="https://www.bit.ly/nsmsanta21" target="_blank">bit.ly/nsmsanta21</a>.

<strong>Peotone Christmas in the Village</strong>

Christmas in the Village will kickoff at 8 a.m. Saturday on East Main Street in Peotone. At 2 p.m. at Pearl Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 701 S. Governors Hwy, Santa will arrive via helicopter, and children will be able to visit with him as well as the Grinch. Children 12 and under will receive a goodie bag from Santa. At 3:30 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive downtown by firetruck at the corner of Second Street and North Street. Grinch will accompany them and free treats will be given to all. For a complete list of activities for the day, visit <a href="http://villageofpeotone.com" target="_blank">villageofpeotone.com</a>.

<strong>Breakfast with Santa</strong>

From 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, the Hoppy Pig (135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley) will be hosting the annual Breakfast with Santa. Pictures will be available with Santa. This event is for dine-in customers only, and purchase of breakfast or cocktails is required.

<strong>Santa at First Bank of Manhattan</strong>

From 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Santa will be at First Bank of Manhattan, 550 W. North St., Manhattan. There will be raffles, cookies, hot chocolate and juice. Also, organizers will be creating personalized ornaments for participants to take home. Masks are required.

<strong>Santa at the Barnyard</strong>

From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Santa will be at Barnyard Tap, 106 E. Main St., Martinton. Bring the kids to meet Santa and all children will receive free snacks, hot chocolate and cookies.

<strong>Santa Paws</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Santa will be at All Automotive of Peotone for family photos with pets. The event will be held at 121 W. Main St., Peotone.

<strong>Santa at the Majestic</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Santa will be at the Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Participants will meet Santa, get a surprise and a free photo. The following Majestic businesses will be participating in activities: The Swanky Home, Rebel Ice Cream Co., DressWell/E.volve Clothing and Sprinkled With Glitter.

<strong>Skating with Santa</strong>

From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena (1601 River Road, Kankakee) all ages are invited for ice skating with Santa. There also will be cookie decorating, crafts and photos with Santa. The cost per person to participate in activities is $8. For more information, call 815-939-1946.