Mental Health Network Roundtable tomorrow at Riverside

From 8 to 9 a.m. tomorrow in Riverside Hospital’s dining room there will be a Mental Health Network Roundtable. The organization is designed to build relationships to strength response to mental health needs in Kankakee County.

Tomorrow’s topic will be “Making Peace with Anxiety” and will feature guest speaker Sarah Falk, LCSW. Falk owns Sarah Falk Counsulting, LLC and is a published author, speaker, entrepreneur and four-time cancer survivor.

Roundtables cover topics of residents, social services, faith in the community, educators, government, first responders, employers, providers, and arts and media.

The event will be in-person and will have a maximum of 80 people. To register, text “MHN” to 815-248-5979.