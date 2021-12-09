ICCS develops fundraising initiative, Connect 15

The Illinois Coalition For Community Services (ICCS) has developed the Connect 15 Initiative, a fundraising endeavor with the goal of developing long-term sustainability and community engagement through its agency and the 15 communities it serves throughout Illinois.

All donations received reduce dependence on state funding and allow for self-sufficiency now and in the future. Illinois’ Connected 15 serves Beardstown, Cairo, Clinton, Cobden, DePue, East St. Louis, Illiopolis, Kankakee, Niantic, Paris, Riverton, Rushville, Springfield, Taylorville and Wilsonville.

These 15 communities are all connected by a common ICCS’ common goal: to make homes a better place to live and grow.

Donations are tax-deductible and can be made at <a href="http://www.iccscares.org/donate" target="_blank">iccscares.org/donate</a>.