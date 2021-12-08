Best Bets: Week of Dec. 8-14

<strong>Santa Shop</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Herscher Legion Community Center — 102 S. Oak St., Herscher — children have the opportunity to shop for family and friends. All items are $5 or less with the option to gift wrap. Cookies, cocoa and holiday music will be part of the festivities.

Organizers are still in need of volunteers to help assist children with shopping, to help gift wrap and to help with various tasks the day of the event. Donations also are sought for gift wrap, bows, gift tags and tape.

<strong>»</strong><strong>815-426-9867</strong>

<strong>Pommier-Benoit Handcrafted Holiday Open House</strong>

From 4 to 8 p.m. today and Thursday, there will be a Holiday Open House for Pommier-Benoit Handcrafted in the Black Shed at Benoit Greenhouses. There will be new jewelry styles available from local artist Mandy Benoit. Benoit Greenhouses is located at 568 N. 2750East Road, Kankakee. For more information, email pommier.benoit@gmail.com.

Benoit’s artistry was featured in Lifestyles of Kankakee County, in which she said, “I like to create approachable jewelry that people can wear every day. My designs have evolved over the years, but I still focus on creating work that is timeless, easy to wear, and that makes women feel good about being themselves.”

<strong>»</strong> <a href="http://bit.ly/PBHopenhouse" target="_blank"><strong>bit.ly/PBHopenhouse</strong></a>

<strong>Christmas musical</strong>

After taking a few years off, River Valley Christian Fellowship will again produce a Christmas musical for the community. The five performances will be free and open to the public.

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at 800 Cardinal Drive, Bourbonnais.

Set in late 1941, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” tells the story of the faith of a family on the brink of World War II as it prepares to celebrate the holidays. Most of the action takes place in the main family’s home while the KJOY radio station broadcasts music and drama over the family radio. The radio show is broadcast live and includes highlights of the sounds of the ’40s with swing dancing, lush ballads, and big band songs interspersed with re-enactments of radio shows during that time.

Portraying the role of Howard West is Derick Miller, of Bourbonnais. His daughters are portrayed by Hannah Knight of Kankakee and Bailey Testerman of Bourbonnais. His grandson is portrayed by Brody Massey of Clifton. Other featured actors are Kole El-Talabani, Rosemary Babinski, Robert McBurnie and Mike Dean.

The show is directed by Rhonda Stenzinger, and Testerman serves as assistant director. Co-vocal directors are Shannon Woodruff and Ben Kunz. To reserve a seat, visit <a href="http://www.myRVCF.org" target="_blank">myRVCF.org</a>.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>815-933-7353, <a href="http://www.myRVCF.org" target="_blank">myRVCF.org</a></strong>

<strong>Girls Night Out in downtown Kankakee</strong>

From 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, Sydney Mongaraz Boudoir is hosting a Girls Night Out Holiday Shopping event at 255 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

The event will feature local vendors including: Sydney Mongaraz Boudoir, Dollhead Blow Dry Bar, Michaela Mantarian Floral Design Co., Clothing Bar, Allison Marie Designs, Holland Street Boutique, Shop Morgan Taylor, Lilla Made, Peerless Charm, Shop Nova, Natural Formations Jewelry, Basic B Design, Dogs Life Apparel Co., SR Skin Studio, Jillian Rose Macarons, Sweets by Vane and Social Grazing.

There will be a selfie station, Christmas tunes and a free holiday drink. There will be an ornament building station with Michaela Mantarian Floral Design Co. and braids, tinsel or feathers available with Dollhead Blow Dry Bar. Charcuterie boxes, macarons, cocoa bombs and more will be available.

<strong>»</strong> <strong><a href="https://bit.ly/gnokankakee21" target="_blank">bit.ly/gnokankakee21</a></strong>

<strong>Skating with Santa</strong>

From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena — 1601 River Road, Kankakee — all ages are invited for ice skating with Santa. There also will be cookie decorating, crafts and photos with Santa. The cost per person to participate in activities is $8.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>815-939-1946.</strong>