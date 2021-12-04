Write a letter to Santa and receive a response

Santa’s mailbox has returned to Bliss Bridal and Prom in Bourbonnais for the second year in a row. Children of all ages are invited to write a letter to Santa to be dropped into the mailbox.

The letter must include a return address so writers can receive a personalized response from Santa himself — mailed directly from the North Pole.

New this year, Bliss will be hosting an evening of milk and cookies with Santa. From 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12, children are invited for treats and to meet Old St. Nick. Additionally, during the event, the shop will be collecting canned goods for a local food pantry.

“We’ve had tons of letters in the mailbox every day,” said Bliss owner Melanie Devore, who is excited to have the program back again this year.

“[Last year] it really brought out a lot of Christmas spirit in the community and brought back some normal for the kids in the community,” she said.

The deadline to put a letter in the mailbox is the Wednesday before Christmas, Dec. 22. Devore, her staff and volunteers help write response letters to the children. Last year, they wrote more than 1,500 responses.

Every Wednesday this month, Devore will host a letter-writing party at her house, when responses will be written based on the child’s letter.

“We don’t make any promises for gifts or anything,” she said of the responses. “A lot of letters we get are questions for Santa, like ‘Does he enjoy flying the sleigh?’”

Devore said she was surprised and impressed by the amount of “selfless kids” who wrote letters last year.

“I was shocked by how many kids don’t really ask for anything for themselves but for kids who don’t have much,” she said, noting many of those letters ask Santa to bring gifts for the kids who are in need.

“It’s heartwarming,” she said.

Bliss Bridal and Prom is located at 165 E. Bethel Drive, Bourbonnais. For more information, call 815-933-1211.