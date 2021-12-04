REEL TALK: 'Power of the Dog' among year's best ensembles

It’s 1925. The land is breathtakingly formidable as the narrator of “The Power of the Dog” keys us into the situation at hand and subtly plants the seeds of knowledge of what’s to come.

The camera focuses on the two men, Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his brother, George (Jesse Plemons), who have lived and worked together as adults for 25 years. Their bond, we learn as the film goes on, is a strange one, working more like magnetic polar opposites — needing one another to exist but repelling one another at the same time.

We meet Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) in a desolate town running a restaurant, where cowhands and herders come and go. As the Burbanks arrive like a hurricane sweeping in, George becomes smitten with the widowed Rose, but Phil, a mysogenistic bully, cruelly prods the effeminate young Peter whose creativity doesn’t go unnoticed by the gang of unruly men.

The courtship of Rose and George is a quick one as the two are married and move into the wealthy rancher’s home much to Phil’s chagrin. Phil’s anger is amplified and complements his cruelty to the young boy who wants nothing more than to become a doctor and for his mother to be happy.

The events that unfold do so pensively as we delve more deeply into Phil and George’s relationship as well as the dynamics that have changed with Rose and Peter’s presence. Phil is at once a despicable man, unclean and strong-arms everyone around him.

George, Phil’s intellectual subordinate, is more refined, soft-spoken and intuitive, but the two of them understand one another explicitly. Phil’s anger and motivation to break Rose becomes clearer as it strips away the filthy superficial layers that hide the pain he has endured his entire life.

Eventually taking the young Peter under his wing, we see hope for Phil and this family, but with the howling wind and the hallow sound reverberating through the house, we are warned of the danger ahead.

Relationships are complicated, and writer/director Jane Campion masterfully sets up these intricacies in “The Power of the Dog.” The constant feeling of foreboding never leaves; with shocking actions electing gasps of discomfort — it’s a perfect yin-yang of emotions.

One chilling and unforgettable interaction between Lola (Thomasin McKenzie), a house maid, and Peter is an example of this as it imparts a depth of information and turns the story on a dime. We are filled with dread and hope simultaneously.

Campion challenges us to think and digest every morsel she feeds us in this film. Every word of dialogue and unspoken exchanges are meaningful, pushing us to pay closer attention so we might better understand where these characters are coming from and where, more importantly, they are going.

The complexities of Rose, Peter and Phil become closely intertwined just like the ropes Phil so lovingly creates. Rose, a broken woman whose strength seeps from her pores day by day, only to be refilled with hidden stashes of booze, closes her eyes to the injustices surrounding her. Dunst’s evocative performance connects us to her as a mother, a widow, a wife and a woman of this patriarchal era.

Cumberbatch never has been seen in this light before. He’s completely unlikeable and disgusting, initially emotionally repulsive. He evokes anger and hostility, and we quickly forget all of his other performances as a sweet and sensitive man.

Campion’s direction elicits an extraordinary creation of this character, but it is Cumberbatch’s intuitive and subtle skills that bring Phil to life. Equally impressive is Smit-McPhee’s demonstration of a conflicted young man exposed to more hurt and pain than any boy ever should be. It’s a delicate balance of compassion and intellect that strikes a dissonant chord within us all.

“The Power of the Dog” is a contemplative exploration into relationships and, while it takes place about 100 years ago, there’s exacting relevancy in today’s world. Campion pushes her actors to their limits to create one of the best ensemble performances of the year. And with her attention to set, style, music and sound, this film, and its ending, will haunt you long after the credits roll.

Reel Talk rating: 4 stars

"The Power of the Dog" is streaming on Netflix.