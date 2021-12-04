Library Life: Week of Dec. 5

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Monday Movie: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library for a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

• Social Justice Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the library will be discussing the first half of “Tomorrow Will Be Different” by Sarah McBride. The book club is designed to get participants thinking and talking about the inequality and injustice that exists in our culture.

• Festive Cupcake Decorating: At 3 p.m. Thursday, junior high students are invited to learn about festive cupcake decorating techniques and will leave with some treats of their own. Email <a href="mailto:svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a> to register.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Teen Subscription Boxes: Starting Monday, students in eighth grade through high school can answer a few questions and then pick up a subscription box curated specifically for them. Contact the library for more information.

• Around the World: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, kids grades kindergarten through fourth are invited to explore different countries with language, art, music and books.

• Paint Night: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, there will be an adult and teen paint night at the library to paint a classic holiday truck. Available in person and via Zoom.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Christmas at the Library: From noon to 4 p.m. today (Dec. 4), there will be Christmas crafts, games, stories, photo ops, giveaways and more.

<em>•</em> Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.

<em>•</em> Free Narcan Training: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the library will be hosting a free class on the use of the overdose reversal spray, Narcan. The class is open to the public, and participants will receive a free Narcan kit with training.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Bingo: At 10 a.m. Friday, join the library for Bingo with Books for a chance to win an assortment of prizes. Bingo is free and will be held in the 4th Floor Auditorium.

• Winter Market and Wander: Starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 11, the library will offer an array of local and handmade arts and crafts. At 10:30 a.m., the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra will play.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Evening with Santa: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, the library is hosting its signature Christmas event where families have five-minute time slots to visit with Santa. Each child will receive a goodie bag, a Christmas book, a wearable craft and a craft to take home.

• Intro to Cybersecurity: At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library is hosting a presentation about cybersecurity followed by a question-and-answer period.

• Take and Make: Starting today, there is a take and make craft available to make a Christmas Candy Cane Card. The craft is geared for children in first through fifth grades.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Holiday Business Walk: From 3 to 5:45 p.m. Dec. 4, stop by the library during the Holiday Business Walk. Friends of the Library will be selling Nothing Budnt Cakes and the Manteno PTO will be selling raffle tickets for Trees Around the District Fundraiser. Trees will be on display at the library now through Dec. 11.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writer’s Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, participants will receive writing prompts to fill out and share. Participants are encouraged to socialize during writing sprints.

• Meetings: At 5 p.m. Thursday, the Library Trustee Board will meet. Then at 6:30 p.m., the Teen/Young Adult Advisory Committee will meet.

<strong>NOTE: Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609