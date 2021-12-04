5 local winter programs for seniors

Daily Journal staff report

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet works to provide services and activities for senior citizens and their families in the Kankakee area. The organization has a number of events scheduled for the winter, including these five upcoming programs.

<strong>Blood Pressure Clinic</strong>

What: Blood pressure checks for ages 60 and older will be conducted by AMITA's Debra Caise, RN. Masks will be required.

When: Dec. 14

Time: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Bradley Bourbonnais Senior Club House at 1690 Newtowne Drive, Bourbonnais

Register: Call Kelli at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910, by Dec. 13 to register.

<strong>Crafting Connections</strong>

What: Learn to create a holiday wreath.

When: Dec. 15

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Momence Island Park at 79 Mill St., Momence

Register: Call Kelli at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910, by Dec. 10 to register.

<strong>Bingocize</strong>

What: 10-week health program that combines bingo with exercise.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays Jan. 25 to March 31

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Where: KVPD Rec Center at 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee; also available online

Register: Call Kelli at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910, to register.

<strong>Therapeutic Tai Chi in a Chair</strong>

What: A gentle exercise class designed for all fitness levels.

When: Jan. 12 to March 2

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Bourbonnais Park District Recreation Station — 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley

Register: Call Bourbonnais Township Park District at 815-933-9905

<strong>Matter of Balance</strong>

What: Designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

When: Every Friday Jan. 14 to March 4

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Bourbonnais Park District Recreation Station — 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley

Register: Call Bourbonnais Township Park District at 815-933-9905