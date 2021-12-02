Local author hosting book signing Sunday

Daily Journal staff report

Vurnice Maloney recently released the book “My Mom and I: Dreams Producing Acts of Crazy Faith.” The book is currently available for pre-order on Amazon under Christian Living, as well as Barnes and Noble.

The author will be signing copies of her book at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee Public Library at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Maloney is a registered nurse and ordained minister. She is the founder of Garden of Prayer Youth Center in Kankakee County, an organization providing housing and both educational and behavioral health services to children and youth.

Maloney also is a grant writer and has received several awards from state departments. She was YES Magazine’s 2017 Woman of the Year.