Live music this weekend: Dec. 2

<strong><em>EDITOR'S NOTE: This list has been updated to reflect that there only will be a 3:30 p.m. performance on Sunday, Dec. 5, by the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra.</em></strong>

<strong>Kelli Bonomo</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone

7 p.m. Friday

<strong>LeoFronLive</strong>

The Library Bar — 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais

8 p.m. Friday

<strong>Tall Paul and His Honky Tonk Band</strong>

Miss Kitty’s Saloon — 634 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville

8:30 p.m. Friday

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Reco’s Roadhouse — 530 E. Rice St., Gardner

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Done Dirt Cheap</strong>

The Rustic Inn — 108 N. Water St., Wilmington

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>John Elroy</strong>

Fritz’s Saloon — 225 S. State St., Manhattan

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Hooiser Ditty</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 63 N. Main St., Manteno

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Improper Dose</strong>

Slugger’s Sports Bar — 201 E Washington St, Momence

9 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>

Aly Annes Bar and Grill — 122 E. Main St., Dwight

9 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Full of Moxie</strong>

Misfitz — 360 S. East Ave., Kankakee

9 p.m. Saturday

<strong>KVSO’s holiday concert</strong>

Kankakee High School — 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee

3:30 p.m. Sunday

<strong> </strong>

<p dir="ltr">To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.