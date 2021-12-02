Live music this weekend: Dec. 2

<strong><em>EDITOR'S NOTE: This list has been updated to reflect that there only will be a 3:30 p.m. performance on Sunday, Dec. 5, by the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra.</em></strong>
<strong>Kelli Bonomo</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone
7 p.m. Friday
<strong>LeoFronLive</strong>
The Library Bar — 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais
8 p.m. Friday
<strong>Tall Paul and His Honky Tonk Band</strong>
Miss Kitty’s Saloon — 634 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville
8:30 p.m. Friday
<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>
Reco’s Roadhouse — 530 E. Rice St., Gardner
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Done Dirt Cheap</strong>
The Rustic Inn — 108 N. Water St., Wilmington
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>John Elroy</strong>
Fritz’s Saloon — 225 S. State St., Manhattan
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Hooiser Ditty</strong>
Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 63 N. Main St., Manteno
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Improper Dose</strong>
Slugger’s Sports Bar — 201 E Washington St, Momence
9 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>
Aly Annes Bar and Grill — 122 E. Main St., Dwight
9 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Full of Moxie</strong>
Misfitz — 360 S. East Ave., Kankakee
9 p.m. Saturday
<strong>KVSO’s holiday concert</strong>
Kankakee High School — 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee
3:30 p.m. Sunday
<strong> </strong>
<p dir="ltr">To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.