From 'Annie' to 'Sondheim' to 'Kenny G'

NBC continues its tradition of staging live musical productions with “Annie Live!” (7 p.m., TV-PG). Celina Smith plays the title role and Harry Connick Jr. loses his locks to play Daddy Warbucks. Taraji P. Henson, of “Empire” fame, is Miss Hannigan.

Featuring music by Charles Strouse, “Annie” opened on Broadway in 1977 and remains a touchstone for those raised on its many songs, including “Tomorrow.”

The death of Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim last week evoked a great appreciation of his work, as well as the recognition his compositions were not for every taste.

Most of these obituaries and retrospectives declared he “changed” Broadway, but only some mentioned he might have alienated theatergoers in search of a more approachable and “hummable” score. Similar to Leonard Bernstein (with whom he collaborated on “West Side Story,”) Sondheim didn’t so much change the musical as bring a Broadway audience to sophisticated, and at times difficult and even academic, ideas of late 20th century “classical” composition. The results delighted and inspired many but seemed opaque to many more. For those fans, “Annie” and an onslaught of Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals more than filled the breach.

A great appreciation, the 2013 documentary “Six by Sondheim” can be streamed on HBO Max.

• The distance between music audiences like and music musicians respect is explored in the new “Music Box” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) installment, “Listening to Kenny G.”

• Sundance Now streams “The Pact.” Add this six-part thriller from BBC Wales to the growing list of good stories that might be better told as two-hour movies.

After a boozy work-related party shot through with resentment and disappointments, four workers at a brewery make a rash decision, with fatal consequences.

The story is propelled with the one-bad-decision-after-another logic of a horror movie. Not to give too much away, but how easy is it for four women with raging hangovers to keep secrets about a body in the woods?

Look for Laura Fraser (“Traces”) as the most level-headed of the group, who has the unfortunate task of keeping her secrets from her policeman husband (Jason Hughes, “Midsomer Murders”), who has just been assigned to the case.

Aneurin Barnard plays the dreadful new boss who sets off this calamity. He first is seen disrespecting the women interviewing for a supervisor role and then hiring the most attractive and willing of the bunch. He then browbeats his father (Eddie Marsan) out of attending the party, having replaced, or perhaps overthrown, him. There’s a whiff of extortion in the brief moments they share. Julie Hesmondhalgh stars as one of the conspiring workers. She’s a familiar face from “Broadchurch,” a clear inspiration for “The Pact.”

• The New Orleans Saints host the Dallas Cowboys (7 p.m., Fox). Last week’s Cowboys/Raiders game drew about 40 million viewers, making it the most-watched regular-season game since 1990.

• Holiday traditions emerge in the 2017 cartoon “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• A talent booker must rely on her now-famous ex in the 2021 romance “Christmas in Tahoe” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• New playthings have a few screws loose in the 2014 Pixar special “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) concludes.

• Bull’s wife falls under suspicion on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Forced to stay with her ailing mother, a nurse faces down a hurricane as well as a “Psycho Storm Chaser” (7 p.m., LMN, TV-14), a serial killer who uses extreme weather events to cover his bloody tracks.

Sheldon takes on a mystery trustee on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Grief can’t stop Micki on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Truth serum on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Alberta meets a living admirer on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Hope needs help on “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Gina’s dog is a hit with residents on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Mahershala Ali and Jason Reynolds are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Blake Shelton, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Riz Ahmed and Norah Jones appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Paul Rudd, Jared Harris and Nate Smith drop by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r).