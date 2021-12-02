CAC hosting annual holiday potluck Monday

The Community Arts Council, Inc. of Kankakee County will be hosting their Annual Holiday Potluck at the Kankakee County Historical Society Museum, 801 S. 8th Street, on 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday. Members and guests will view the Gallery of Trees and vote for their favorite, enjoy refreshments and listen to Holiday Jazz Piano selections by Patrick Noland while sharing holiday cheer with fellow supporters of the Arts.

The event is free to CAC members, their guests and members of CAC Organizations. RSVP to Bonnie Brewer at <a href="mailto:bstbrewer@hotmail.com" target="_blank">bstbrewer@hotmail.com</a> or text 815-351-4443 or to Nancy Dutour at <a href="mailto:momdutour@gmail.com" target="_blank">momdutour@gmail.com</a>.