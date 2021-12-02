Bradley Christmas parade offering more events

The 36th annual Bradley Lighted Christmas Parade is set to make its way down Broadway Street once again.

Parade attendees will again line the roadway while floats make their way down the street at 6:30 p.m. Friday. This year’s parade theme is “Jingle All the Way Down Broadway.”

“We have a couple of special guests that are grand marshaling this year, so it’s very exciting,” said Khamseo Nelson, the village’s marketing and community engagement coordinator and deputy clerk.

Nelson noted that a total of 65 floats and lighted vehicles have signed up for the parade. At 5:30 p.m., the parade line-up will begin.

New this year is pre-parade activities, which will kick off at 3:30 p.m. in the Impact Fitness parking lot, 710 E. Broadway St., Bradley.

Vendors — including LoveALatte, Brother George’s BBQ, Mi Casa on Broadway and Uplifted Bistro — will be set up on the corner of Cleveland and Broadway.

There also will be large backdrops throughout the parking lot where people can take photos. One backdrop will be “Frozen” themed, and people dressed as characters from the film will be greeting parade-goers.

This year’s Miss Merry Christmas and Master Jack Frost are Savannah Barrie and Jayden Grabow, respectively. The winners of the Shop Small Saturday decorating contest — which featured businesses on Broadway — will be announced during the festivities. The winner will get to donate to the charity of his or her choosing.

The village is returning to its traditional parade format after converting to a drive-thru format last year due to the pandemic.

That format — which allowed cars to drive down Broadway to see floats set up in a stationary fashion along the roadway — proved to be successful as more than 700 cars took part to get some holiday cheer.

“I’d say that’s what was really missing last year was the school participation,” Nelson said. “With COVID, it was just difficult to include [schools] with the mitigations.

“We’re excited to be able to have everyone come back,” Nelson continued. “It brings camaraderie with the bands marching and the different floats and trucks.”

For more information, go to <a href="http://www.bradleyil.org" target="_blank">bradleyil.org</a>.

