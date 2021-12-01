Roku revives 'Zoey' just in time for Christmas

How do you revive a canceled series? Turn it into a Christmas special on a streaming service. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” arrives today on the Roku Channel.

For the uninitiated, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” was an NBC musical fantasy. Jane Levy starred in the title role as a software developer who came down with a peculiar affliction after a routine MRI went awry. She suddenly developed the ability (or the curse) to hear other people’s innermost feelings through the popular songs singing in their heads. So, when she walked down the street and a gang started performing “Help!” by the Beatles, she knew they were having a bad day — or she was having some kind of episode.

The show’s impressive cast included Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen as Zoey’s parents. The role of her less-than-sympathetic boss gave Lauren Graham a chance to depart from her perky “Gilmore Girls” persona.

While colorful and often borderline crazy, “Zoey” lacked the mad inventiveness of the CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” another series in which songs of every sort arrived from every angle, often conveying much deeper and darker feelings than any explored on “Zoey,” which was canceled after two seasons.

Returning as a Christmas movie is both an opportunity and a trap. You can be fairly certain of the playlist, and there’s a good chance you already are sick of hearing “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with more than three weeks to go until Christmas.

“Zoey” marks a bit of a departure for Roku. It first was known as simply the device you used to stream digital offerings on your TV. I’ve owned one since 2012. Then, it developed the Roku Channel, an aggregator of free, ad-supported programming, not unlike Pluto. Roku recently announced a major plunge into programming for its service and will acquire and or develop more than 50 original shows during the next two years.

• Speaking of free streaming services, starting today, Crackle imports the 10-part French Canadian pandemic thriller miniseries “Outbreak.”

• Just how sweet is too sweet? Streaming on Hulu, the four-part series “Candified: Home for the Holidays” asks us to watch as a team of craftspeople and confectioners engineer a 1,000-square-foot house with every inch covered in gumdrops and other cloying sweets. Will things get sticky when they invite kids over to play?

Host Jackie Sorkin, also known as the “Candy Queen,” has no trouble whipping her team into a sugary frenzy. Given their innate enthusiasm, you have to wonder why she always speaks in a shout. It’s as if she learned to talk by watching only the parts of Oprah Winfrey’s talk show when the host handed out free cars to her squealing audience. It’s like being trapped in a kindergarten for the hard of hearing.

• Netflix streams the 2021 Western “The Power of the Dog,” directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Similar to a lot of well-reviewed prestige films released this time of year, “Dog” has inspired Oscar speculation.

Also on Netflix, “Lost in Space” streams its third season.

• The 2021 documentary “Adrienne” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) recalls actress and director Adrienne Shelly, who was murdered just before the release of her acclaimed 2007 drama “Waitress,” starring Keri Russell.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The holidays arrive in earnest with the 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (7 p.m., NBC).

• An elf worries about Santa’s efficiency in the new special “Beebo Saves Christmas” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

• Things feel different for Rome and Regina on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) shares musical performances and holiday sentiment, with Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler and Santa Claus.

• “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (9 p.m., FXX, TV-MA) enters its 15th season.

CULT CHOICE

A newlywed’s (Ingrid Bergman) husband makes her believe she is going mad in the 1944 psychological thriller “Gaslight” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), the first of night of five movies starring Bergman.

SERIES NOTES

“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... College acceptance letters on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A difficult adjustment on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Tough As Nails” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Alter Ego” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Relics from the past on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas” (8 p.m., CW) ... Tom’s windfall leaves him confused on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A threat to the lab on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Cate Blanchett and Gang of Youth appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Octavia Spencer, Max Greenfield and Travis are booked on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).